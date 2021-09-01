Suspect Arrested, Charged in Beating, Robbery of Man on Chicago's State Street

Chicago police say they have arrested a man connected to the assault and robbery of a 40-year-old man in the 400 block of North State Street on Saturday, an incident that was captured on video and sparked heated debate over how authorities should combat crime in downtown.

According to authorities, Brandon Jefferson, 33, was arrested on Aug. 30 in the 4300 block of South LaSalle Street.

He is accused of assaulting and robbing a 40-year-old man in Streeterville early Saturday morning, an incident that was captured on nearby surveillance video that was turned over to CWB Chicago.

The assault and robbery occurred with a large group of people watching, and it took police approximately six minutes to get to the scene, according to Police Supt. David Brown.

Jefferson is charged with two felony counts of robbery and two felony counts of aggravated battery, causing great bodily harm. He is also charged with stealing the man’s vehicle during the incident, according to a press release.

According to police, the victim in the case was watching another assault take place when Jefferson allegedly punched him in the back of the head. The victim collapsed to the ground, and the suspect allegedly stole property from the man before stealing his car.

Jefferson will appear in bond court Thursday, according to police.