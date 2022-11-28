Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Bag From Armored Car on Chicago's North Side

A woman has been arrested after she allegedly stole a bag of money from an armored car on Chicago’s North Side Monday afternoon.

According to police, the theft occurred in the 5700 block of North Broadway at approximately 12:27 p.m.

The suspect allegedly stole a bag of money from a parked armored vehicle and fled the scene.

She was taken into custody a short time later in the 1100 block of West Grandville in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood. The bag was also recovered, according to police.

Charges are pending, and no further information was immediately available.