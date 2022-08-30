The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns to Menus Tuesday

The Chicago sunrises are getting later, the days are getting shorter, the mornings are getting cooler -- and while the leaves aren't changing quite yet, there are plenty of signs that fall is coming.

One of those signs comes hot or iced, in the form of espresso mixed with cinnamon, nutmeg, clove whipped cream and a dust of pumpkin spice in a Tall, Grande or Venti cup: the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The iconic fall favorite returns Tuesday to Starbucks' menus across the country for it's 19th season, a press release from the coffee maker says. And it's not the only autumnal item back on Starbucks' bill of fare: Tuesday brings the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Apple Crisp Macchiato, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the Pumpkin Scone.

As for the Pumpkin Loaf, Starbucks says that bakery item is available year round.

But it's not all orange gourds and squash, as the return of the fall drink comes with one caveat: Price. According to TODAY.com, inflation has made the drink more expensive than ever, costing between $5.45 to $5.95 depending on size and location.

Despite the higher cost, a new survey from the website Bid-on-Equipment that used analysis from Google search terms, Illinois ranked fifth on a list of "most PSL-obsessed states," beaten only by Washington, California, Colorado and Oregon.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is available in U.S. stores while supplies last.