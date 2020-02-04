Zach LaVine to Compete in 3-Point Contest, but Will Skip Slam Dunk Competition

While the Chicago Bulls don’t have a representative in this year’s NBA All-Star Game in the Windy City, they will be represented in the 3-Point Contest, as guard Zach LaVine will be part of the talented field.

LaVine, who was left off of the Eastern Conference’s All-Star squad, will still participate in the first All-Star Weekend held in Chicago since 1988. LaVine will be one of eight shooters participating in the competition, as he has averaged three 3-pointers per game in 52 contests so far this season.

LaVine will square off against Washington’s Davis Bertans, Charlotte’s Devonte’ Graham, Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, Sacramento’s Buddy Hield, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Miami’s Duncan Robinson, and Atlanta’s Trae Young.

The guard was given the opportunity to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest, but will skip the event, he said after Bulls practice on Tuesday.

In the Skills Challenge, another former Chicago Bull will hit the hardwood, as Derrick Rose will look to capture the crown in the event. Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Los Angeles’ Patrick Beverley, Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and Boston’s Jayson Tatum will also compete in the event, the NBA announced Tuesday.

The Slam Dunk Contest field was also set, with Pat Connaughton, Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. all taking flight in an effort to keep Dwight Howard, back in the field 11 years after winning the competition, from grabbing another title.

The NBA’s All-Star Saturday Night will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.