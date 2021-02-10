Zach LaVine, Coby White Make NBA History With 3-Point Barrage for Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have had a bit of a rough season in 2021, but on Wednesday night, Zach LaVine and Coby White accomplished something that has never been done before in the history of the NBA.

During Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, White and LaVine were part of a three-point barrage for the Bulls, as the team shattered its record for most three-pointers made in a single game.

Both LaVine and White were driving forces behind that, with LaVine burying nine three-pointers and White adding eight more.

According to ESPN’s Stats and Info, the teammates are the first in NBA history to each make at least eight three-pointers in the same game.

Zach LaVine and Coby White are the first teammates in NBA history to each make 8 threes in a game. pic.twitter.com/8jbUjaPAQq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 11, 2021

Not even Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, who have basically re-written the record books over the years for the Golden State Warriors, have achieved that feat.

LaVine ended up with 46 points in the game, and White had 30 points in the 129-116 victory.