Zach LaVine, Allie Quigley Set to Compete Against Other Basketball Stars in HORSE Tournament

A pair of Chicago basketball stars will take place in a unique event beginning Sunday night, as eight hoops stars compete in a HORSE tournament.

The NBA HORSE Challenge, hosted by ESPN, will begin Sunday evening, and will feature two Chicago basketball standouts. Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who also competed in a recent “NBA 2K20” video game tournament, will take the court in the tournament, and he will be joined by Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley, who is one of two WNBA standouts to take part.

In the single-elimination tournament, LaVine will take on former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce in the first round. Quigley drew Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul in the first round.

The other matchups will feature Atlanta star Trae Young as he takes on former Detroit Pistons guard Chauncey Billups, and WNBA legend Tamika Catchings will battle Jazz point guard Mike Conley.

Each game in the tournament will feature players competing in isolation, playing basketball at their own homes and competing via web stream with one another.

Like a normal game of HORSE, each player must describe their shot attempt and specify the type of basket they are attempting to make, such as a bank shot or a “swish,” a shot that goes in without touching the rim.

Dunking is not allowed during the competition.

Players will be assigned each of the letters in “H-O-R-S-E” for each shot that they fail to match. Once a player has gotten all five letters, they will be eliminated.

The tournament will get underway Sunday evening at 6 p.m. on ESPN. The winners of the four matchups will square off in the semifinals on April 16 beginning at 8 p.m., and the championship match will also air that evening.

LaVine appeared in 60 games for the Bulls during the 2019-20 season, averaging 25.5 points and 4.8 points per game.

Quigley, a Joliet-native and a graduate of DePaul, averaged 13.8 points and 2.5 assists per game during the 2019 season for the Sky.