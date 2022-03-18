Yankees Trade First Baseman Luke Voit to Padres

It's official. Luke Voit is leaving the Bronx.

The New York Yankees announced on Friday that the first baseman and DH has been traded to the San Diego Padres.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired RHP Justin Lange from the San Diego Padres in exchange for INF Luke Voit. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 18, 2022

New York will be receiving 20-year-old RHP Justin Lange, who was San Diego's No. 16 pitching prospect, in exchange for Voit. Lange was the 34th overall pick in 2020, tossing 22 innings in his first year in the pros.

Voit is arbitration eligible and the Yankees will be saving about $5 million after the trade.

Voit was supposed to start for the Yankees in Friday's spring training opener but instead will be packing his bags for sunny California.

Voit became expendable after the Yankees reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with Anthony Rizzo earlier this week. Voit remained at spring training following the Rizzo signing, awkwardly dancing around the possibility that he would be traded.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"This is the best place to play baseball," he said. "Who knows, maybe I'll still be here, but I have no idea."

"I know they want to be left handed so I get it ... I know we've been pretty righty dominant, that's what [Brian Cashman's] job is, this is a business, I get it," said Voit. "He brought me over here for a reason and obviously, I guess that reason isn't what it used to be."

LUUUUUUUUKE, thank you for your unmatched energy, homer hops, and Stone-Cold cellys. Good luck in San Diego 💙 pic.twitter.com/hBinzXI4kO — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 18, 2022

The 31-year-old infielder played college ball for Missouri State, making his MLB debut in 2017. Voit began his career with the Cardinals and then got picked up by the Yankees in 2019, becoming their starting first baseman. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he led MLB in home runs with 22. Voit played in just 68 games last season, hitting .239 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs.