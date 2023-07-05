Yankees pitcher Cordero suspended rest of season under MLB domestic violence policy

What to Know New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season for violating the league's domestic violence policy, the team and Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason.

Cordero was placed on the restricted list effective immediately.

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced that "following an investigation, New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero has accepted a suspension for the remainder of the 2023 Championship Season and Postseason for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," the league said in a press release.

Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

"Consistent with the terms of the Policy, Cordero will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board," the MLB's press release went on to say.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Yankees said they support the decision and subsequent disciplinary action against Cordero.

“The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero. There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," the Yankees said.