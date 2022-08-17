Yankees’ Josh Donaldson hits walk-off grand slam in 10th inning vs. Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

His Twitter handle is BringerOfRain20, and Josh Donaldson certainly poured it on the Tampa Bay Rays in stellar fashion on Wednesday.

After trailing 4-2 in the top of the sixth inning, the New York Yankees rallied to send the game to a 10th inning. Enter Donaldson. The third baseman sent a 97 mph four-seam fastball to deep right field to give his squad the 8-7 comeback win:

That marked Donaldson’s 11th homer of the season in a year where he’s batting .223 to go with 77 hits, 43 RBIs and 39 runs. He added four RBIs just through this play alone, with Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo all scoring.

New York has suffered a dip in form lately with the Houston Astros now holding the best record in the American League. The Yankees have dropped five straight series since beating the Kansas City Royals 3-1 in late July, but maybe Donaldson’s play energizes the team heading into their upcoming affair.

Next up for the Yanks is a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, another AL East rival that is tied with the Rays for second place in the division.