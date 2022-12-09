Which team is favored to win FIFA World Cup after Brazil's exit? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup favorite has been bounced.

Brazil, FIFA's No. 1-ranked side, was stunned by 2018 runner-up Croatia in a quarterfinal match decided by a penalty shootout on Friday.

The game's opening goal wasn't scored until stoppage time of the first extra time period courtesy of Neymar. But Croatia stayed alive with an equalizer in the 117th minute from Bruno Petković.

Then, in penalties, Brazil missed one shot and had another one saved while Croatia converted its first four attempts to pull off the upset.

So with Brazil heading home, which nation is the new favorite to win it all in Qatar?

Lionel Messi and Argentina now have the best odds to win the 2022 World Cup among the six remaining teams at +175, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Argentina nearly suffered the same fate as Brazil on Friday. La Albiceleste jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands before conceding two late goals from Wout Weghorst, with the tying score coming in the 101st minute.

After a scoreless extra time, Argentina avoided what would have been a catastrophic World Cup exit by winning the penalty shootout 4-3.

Argentina and Croatia will face off in the semifinals with a spot in the World Cup Final on the line.

Defending champion France has the second-best title odds behind Argentina at +300. Unlike Argentina, France has yet to punch its ticket to the semifinals and is far from a lock to be one of the final four teams standing. Les Bleus will have to defeat fellow European heavyweight England to keep their title defense going.

Speaking of England, the Three Lions are tied with Portugal for the third-best odds at +400. Portugal will be tasked with ending Morocco's Cinderella run if it wants to reach the semis, where a matchup with the winner of the France-England showdown awaits.

Croatia comes in behind Portugal and England at +900, while Morocco is a longshot to hoist the World Cup trophy at +3300.

Here's a full look at the World Cup title odds:

Argentina: +175

France: +300

England: +400

Portugal: +400

Croatia: +900

Morocco: +3300

