The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is wrapping up, which means it’s time to look ahead.

After a 32-year hiatus, the prestigious tournament will return to North America in the summer of 2026.

Where will the games be played in 2026? And which cities will play host to the world’s best soccer players?

Here’s a full look at the 2026 World Cup cities, stadiums and more:

Where will the World Cup be held in 2026?

The 2026 World Cup will be held across three countries in North America: the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. hosted the World Cup in 1994, while Mexico hosted in 1970 and 1986. This will be Canada’s first time hosting the men’s World Cup, but the nation did recently hold the 2015 women's World Cup.

What are the 2026 World Cup host cities?

There will be 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup: 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada.

United States host cities and stadiums

Foxborough, Mass. – Gillette Stadium

East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia, Pa. – Lincoln Financial Field

Atlanta, Ga. – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Miami Garden, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium

Kansas City, Mo. – Arrowhead Stadium

Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium

Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium

Inglewood, Calif. – SoFi Stadium

Santa Clara, Calif. – Levi’s Stadium

Seattle, Wash. – Lumen Field

Mexico host cities and stadiums

Mexico City – Estadio Azteca

Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron

Canada host cities and stadiums

Vancouver – BC Place

Toronto – BMO Field

How many teams are in the 2026 World Cup?

For the first time in history, there will be 48 teams at the 2026 World Cup – an increase from the 32-team tournament, which has been the standard since 1998.

It’s still unclear how teams will be divided into groups with the expanded field. It was initially planned to be 16 groups of three teams, with the top two teams in each group advancing to a 32-team knockout stage. The format has not been finalized yet though, and could still be changed to either 12 groups of four teams.