The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway and stakes are already high.

So far, we’ve seen Ecuador defeat host nation Qatar 2-0 in the World Cup opener on Monday, followed by England’s 6-2 victory over Iran. Soon after, we saw the Netherlands defeat Senegal 2-0 and the USMNT tie with Wales after an eight-year World Cup drought for the Stars and Stripes.

There is much more excitement to come, so let’s start with what games are coming next. Here is everything happening today, Tuesday, Nov. 22 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

The first game of the day will feature Argentina and Saudi Arabia’s Group C debut. The two nations will face off at 5 a.m ET.

The second game of the day will showcase Denmark and Tunisia for an 8 a.m. ET Group D matchup.

The third game will feature Mexico and Poland for a Group C faceoff at 11 a.m. ET.

And finally, the fourth and final game of the day will feature France and Australia’s debut at 2 p.m. ET. The Group D match will be lacking Frances’s Karim Benzema, who announced just before the tournament that he will be out due to a thigh injury.

You can watch the Argentina-Saudi Arabia game in English on FOX Sports 1 or in Spanish on Telemundo.

The Group C match is available to stream in English on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.