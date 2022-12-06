What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 6

The last two spots in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are up for grabs on Tuesday.

So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, France, England, Croatia and Brazil have all punched their tickets after winning their round of 16 matchups, leaving two more openings for the remaining four teams.

Which four nations are competing to do so? Let's take a look at the remaining squads in the round of 16 in Qatar:

Morocco vs. Spain

The biggest darkhorse of the 2022 World Cup is taking center stage against a European powerhouse. Morocco topped a Group F that included Belgium, Croatia and Canada with a 2-1-0 win-draw-loss record. The Atlas Lions advanced to the knockout rounds for just the second time in their history after also finishing first in Group F in 1986. Their prize for doing so, however, wasn't the best one.

Spain, which finished second in Group E after an upset loss against Japan, are looking to rediscover the form that saw it rout Costa Rica 7-0 in its World Cup opener. La Furia Roja, who also lost in the round of 16 against Russia in 2018, struggled in front of goal against Germany and Japan and will be facing a stern Moroccan defense that has conceded just once this tournament -- and it wasn't against Croatia or Belgium.

Kick-off time is 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, which is 6 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Portugal vs. Switzerland

The second and last game of the day will see Portugal taking on Switzerland. Portugal topped Group H after wins against Ghana and Uruguay but fell late to South Korea, though it wasn't enough to drop it below first place. The Portuguese side has seen Bruno Fernandes lead the way with two goals and two assists while Cristiano Ronaldo has largely been silent with just a penalty kick score to his name.

On the other hand, Switzerland entered Qatar as one of the darkhorses and have proven to be up to the task thus far. The Swiss finished second in Group G after beating Cameroon 1-0 and Serbia 3-2 in the finale, while their lone loss was a close 1-0 affair against Brazil. Among the teams that qualified for the round of 16, Switzerland are the most well-balanced and drilled team that don't have a pure superstar, and it should make for a tight affair.

Kick-off is at 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar.

The winners from both matchups would face one another in the quarterfinal on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT.