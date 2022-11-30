Tunisia

Wahbi Khazri Takes on French Defense to Give Tunisia 1-0 Lead

Tunisia is currently third in the Group D standings

By Charlotte Edmonds

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

Wahbi Khazri answered Tunisia's prayers in the 58th minute.

After a scoreless half, the 31-year-old forward stormed downfield, taking on four French defenders and goalkepper Steve Mandanda. The goal put Tunisia up 1-0 and moved it into second place behind France for a spot in the knockout round.

Khazri's goal was ultimately the spark of a chaotic several minutes throughout Group D.

At the same time across Qatar, Australia netted a goal against Denmark to retake second place in the Group D standings. That caused a series of shuffling in the standings as Australia suddenly had six points, the same as France.

While France holds a comfortable lead on point differential and has guaranteed its place in the Round of 16, manager Didier Deschamps decided not to leave anything to fate, bringing on Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé who had sat the entirety of Wednesday's game.

This was Khazri's third World Cup goal, having scored twice in 2018.

