Here are USMNT's odds of winning World Cup entering knockout stage

The U.S. men's national team was one of 32 squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Now, the Americans will be one of 16.

The USMNT advanced to the knockout stage in Qatar with a 1-0 win over Iran. The Iran match was a win-or-go-home proposition for the U.S. and it will be faced with the same scenario when it takes on the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

Should the Americans get past the Dutch, they'll suddenly find themselves in the quarterfinals and just three wins away from winning the whole tournament.

So what are the odds of the USMNT hoisting the World Cup trophy at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18?

What are the USMNT's 2022 FIFA World Cup odds?

The U.S. entered the World Cup with +15000 odds of being the last team standing. Those odds have now improved to +10000, according to our partner, PointsBet. That's tied with Poland, Senegal, Switzerland and Uruguay for 11th-best.

Brazil (+250), France (+500), Argentina (+550), Spain (+800) and England (+900) are the top five title favorites. The Netherlands is tied for seventh at +1400.

The USMNT has +200 odds to get past the Dutch, while the Netherlands is -250 to reach the quarterfinals. From there, the U.S. is +700 to advance to the semifinals and +4000 to make the final.

After scoring his first World Cup goal versus Iran, Christian Pulisic has +10000 odds of capturing the Golden Boot. France's Kylian Mbappe, England's Marcus Rashford, the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo and Ecuador's Enner Valencia are current top scorers at three goals apiece.

Mbappe is the favorite to win the award at +275.

