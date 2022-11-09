USMNT World Cup roster set to be unveiled Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With less than two weeks until the United States men’s national team begins World Cup play in Qatar, the final roster is finally set.

The 26 players who made the squad will be revealed in an event on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Brooklyn Steel in New York City. The event will air exclusively on ESPN2, with a live stream on ESPN+, beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

The event – which is invited-only and closed for fans – will include a reception, the roster reveal and a post-reveal party. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and several players will be in attendance.

Action in Qatar begins on Monday, Nov. 21, for the Americans, who will face Wales in their opening match. Group play will continue for the USMNT against England on Friday, Nov. 25, and Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Each game begins at 2 p.m. ET.

FOX and Telemundo will air all three of the group stage games for the USMNT.