USMNT Hosting Workouts for Nine MLS Players in World Cup Roster Contention

As the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign nears an end, the United States men’s national team is hosting workouts for some players with the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching.

From Oct. 25 - Nov. 5, the USMNT announced it will be hosting fitness workouts for nine players in contention for the 2022 World Cup squad.

The nine MLS-based players headed to the workouts in Frisco, Texas, are as follows:

Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas

Paul Arriola, FC Dallas

Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders

Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders

DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami

Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC

Shaq Moore, Nashville SC

Gabriel Slonina, Chicago Fire

Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls

The USMNT said players would be added as their seasons conclude, indicating that players on NYCFC, LAFC, Philadelphia Union and Austin FC could join the group in the coming days with the MLS Conference Finals slated for Sunday, Oct. 30 and the Cup Final for Saturday, Nov. 5.

A spot in the camp does not indicate the player has made the 26-man squad that manager Gregg Berhalter is announcing on Nov. 9.

NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson and LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta are two players from the four aforementioned teams that Berhalter has called upon often during the World Cup cycle.

In Qatar, the USMNT is in Group B with England, Wales and Iran. Its first game is against Wales on Monday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. ET.