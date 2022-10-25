World Cup 2022

USMNT Hosting Workouts for Nine MLS Players in World Cup Roster Contention

A workout spot does not indicate the player has made the 26-man USMNT World Cup squad

By Sanjesh Singh

As the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign nears an end, the United States men’s national team is hosting workouts for some players with the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching.

From Oct. 25 - Nov. 5, the USMNT announced it will be hosting fitness workouts for nine players in contention for the 2022 World Cup squad. 

The nine MLS-based players headed to the workouts in Frisco, Texas, are as follows:

  • Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas
  • Paul Arriola, FC Dallas
  • Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders
  • Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders
  • DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami
  • Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC
  • Shaq Moore, Nashville SC
  • Gabriel Slonina, Chicago Fire
  • Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls
The USMNT said players would be added as their seasons conclude, indicating that players on NYCFC, LAFC, Philadelphia Union and Austin FC could join the group in the coming days with the MLS Conference Finals slated for Sunday, Oct. 30 and the Cup Final for Saturday, Nov. 5.  

A spot in the camp does not indicate the player has made the 26-man squad that manager Gregg Berhalter is announcing on Nov. 9

NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson and LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta are two players from the four aforementioned teams that Berhalter has called upon often during the World Cup cycle. 

In Qatar, the USMNT is in Group B with England, Wales and Iran. Its first game is against Wales on Monday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. ET.

