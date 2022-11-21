USMNT Announces Starting Lineup Vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup

The first starting XI for the United States in the 2022 FIFA World Cup is here.

Ahead of the USMNT’s Group B opener against Wales on Monday, Gregg Berhalter chose these 11 players to start the contest:

As expected, Matt Turner (Arsenal) is the first-choice goalkeeper between the sticks. He has only conceded one goal this season for the English Premier League club, which was a penalty in his debut in the UEFA Europa League.

The backline features Sergiño Dest (AC Milan) as the right back, Antonee Robinson (Fulham) as the left back and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) and Tim Ream (Fulham) as the two center backs. Zimmerman will play on the right with Ream slotting in at the left, most notably ahead of Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls).

In the heart of the pitch is captain Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Weston McKinnie (Juventus) and Yunus Musah (Valencia), with the latter being a potential breakout star.

Up front is Josh Sargent (Norwich City) leading the line as the No. 9, Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) as the left wing and Tim Weah (Lille) on the opposite flank. Sargent gets the starting nod of Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas).

Here’s how manager Rob Page will have Wales line up:

Most notable is Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest) in goal over Danny Ward (Leicester City) with Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) on the bench. Gareth Bale (LAFC) captains the Red Dragons in their first World Cup game in 64 years.

Kick-off time is 2 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. PT.