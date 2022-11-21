Top Three Moments From Day 2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Wait, it’s only the second day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

After Ecuador’s 2-0 win over Qatar in the tournament opener on Sunday, a three-game slate on Monday definitely lived up to the billing.

England opened the day against Iran in a Group B contest that quickly turned sour for the latter. After starting goalie Alireza Beiranvand left the game early with a head injury, the Three Lions roared their way to a 4-0 lead before ultimately winning 6-2.

Netherlands and Senegal followed by rounding out Group A’s first fixtures. Without Sadio Mané, Senegal still looked like a top team before conceding two untimely goals in the 84th minute and 99th minute of stoppage time.

Lastly, the USMNT and Wales drew 1-1 in a thrilling affair that leaves plenty of intrigue for the Stars and Stripes’ final two fixtures.

Let’s take a look at the top three moments from the action:

Jude Bellingham opens England’s six-goal account

Becoming the 11th youngest goalscorer in World Cup history is certainly a great way to introduce yourself on the global stage. Jude Bellingham’s curling header off a cross from Luke Shaw got the Three Lions on the board. Bukayo Saka would later add two goals en route to the Man of the Match Award while Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish also joined in on the fun.

Cody Gakpo ends scoreless drought against Senegal

It took 84 minutes, but the deadlock between the Dutch and Senegal broke open in the 84th minute. Rising PSV star Cody Gakpo scored a clutch header past Edouard Mendy that opened the scoring for Netherlands in a game that could now have serious implications for which nation finishes second. Senegal’s late pushes for an equalizer failed, as Davy Klaassen pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty box to make it 2-0 just before the full-time whistle.

Tim Weah scores for USMNT after nation’s eight-year drought

The U.S. logged just one shot on target against Wales in their Group B showdown, and it resulted in a goal thanks to Tim Weah’s calm finish in a 1-v-1 situation. It marked the nation’s first World Cup goal since 2014 after the U.S. failed to qualify in 2018. But Gareth Bale’s equalizer off a late penalty kick saw the game end in a 1-1 tie with all to play for in the final two group stage games.