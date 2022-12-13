Shootout Victors Argentina, Croatia to Battle in World Cup Semifinals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing a conclusion. But there’s still plenty to be decided with four games to play – two semifinals, a third-place game and the final.

First up in the semifinals is a star-studded matchup between Argentina and Croatia, two squads that advanced out of the quarterfinals after penalty shootouts.

Argentina was up 2-0 after 80 minutes against the Netherlands before allowing two late goals. After a scoreless extra 30 minutes, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and Co. handled their business in the penalty shootout with a 4-3 triumph.

Croatia played the spoiler role in its quarterfinal against Brazil. The game was tied 0-0 after 90 minutes, but Neymar gave Brazil a 1-0 lead in the first half of extra time. Croatia fought back, scoring in the 117th minute to force penalty kicks. The Vatreni – carried by goalkeeper Dominik Livaković – defeated Brazil 4-2 to advance to a second straight semifinal.

Will Lionel Messi continue the storybook run at his final World Cup? Or will Croatia return to its second straight World Cup Final? Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is Argentina vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Argentina and Croatia will face off on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

What time is Argentina vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The match will kick off at 2 p.m. ET (10 p.m. local time) at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

How to watch Argentina vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Argentina vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Who are the players to watch in Argentina vs. Croatia?

It all starts with Lionel Messi. In what he’s said will be his final World Cup, the 35-year-old star has been nothing short of spectacular. He leads Argentina with four goals and two assists in five games, bringing his career World Cup totals to 10 goals and seven assists in 24 appearances. Messi has never won a World Cup, but Argentina lost in the final in 2014.

For Croatia, goalkeeper Dominik Livaković has carried the load. In the round of 16 and quarterfinals, Livaković was forced to step up in a penalty shootout – and he did both times. Elsewhere, 37-year-old Luka Modrić is potentially playing in his last World Cup after starring for the Vatreni since 2006.

Who will the winner of Argentina vs. Croatia play in the finals?

The winner of Argentina-Croatia will face the winner of France-Morocco in the World Cup Final on Sunday, Dec. 18. France and Morocco will face off on Wednesday, Dec. 14, giving the Argentina-Croatia winner an extra day of rest advantage.