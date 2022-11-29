Senegal Captain Kalidou Koulibaly Nets Go-Ahead Goal Vs. Ecuador

Senegal’s captain has put his team one step closer to the knockout stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kalidou Koulibaly put his team up 2-1 over Ecuador in the 70th minute with his first ever international goal. Senegal sent the ball into the box with a free kick, and the ball found Koulibaly on a deflection. The Chelsea defender then sent a right-footed shot beyond Ecuadorian goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez’s reach.

Koulibaly’s goal was a quick counter to Ecuador’s equalizer just three minutes prior. Moisés Caicedo scored in the 67th minute to bring Ecuador level at 1-1 after the ball reached him at the far post following a corner kick.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Ismaïla Sarr put Senegal on the board in the 44th minute by scoring a penalty kick.

Senegal needs a win to reach the knockout stage, while Ecuador only needs a single point in the match.

The Netherlands leads Qatar 2-0, so whichever team advances from the Senegal-Ecuador match will move on as the likely second-place squad in Group B.