Saudi Arabia Takes World Cup Win Celebration Into Locker Room

Take a bow, Saudi Arabia.

After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history over Argentina, the Saudi Arabian squad had every right to celebrate. And celebrate they did.

In the locker room after the match, the team was spotted in a frenzy -- water spraying, everyone yelling, men jumping around and dancing. It was everything you would expect from an underdog victor like Saudi Arabia.

Watch it here:

With the 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi's squad, Saudi Arabia now has four World Cup victories in the history of the nation. They also snapped Argentina's 36-match unbeaten streak, which dated back to 2019.

Saudi Arabia can celebrate today before returning its focus to the goal at hand. They'll return to the pitch on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 a.m. ET against Poland. Argentina will face Mexico on the same day at 2 p.m. ET as they face an uphill battle to escape from Group C.