Niclas Füllkrug Equalizes Late For Germany Vs. Spain

Germany's hopes of advancing have increased.

Niclas Füllkrug, who came off the bench in the 70th minute for Thomas Muller, scored a much-needed equalizer for the Germans against Spain in the 83rd minute.

After Jamal Musiala chested the ball down inside the penalty box with a swarm of Spaniards around him, Füllkrug, in an onside position, picked it up off Musiala and laced it home past Unai Simon.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Spain had opened the scoring in the 62nd thanks to Alvaro Morata's clever finish past Manuel Neuer, but now the game is level as Germany looks to advance to the knockout stage.

If the 1-1 result holds, Germany will need to beat Costa Rica and Japan will need to lose to Spain on Thursday for the DFB to advance. Germany fell in shocking fashion to Japan in its Group E opener, but Costa Rica had pulled off a 1-0 upset of its own against Japan that blew the group wide open.