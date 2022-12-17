Morocco

Morocco Fans Celebrate Historic Run Amid Loss Vs. Croatia at 2022 World Cup

Moroccan fans are celebrating the Atlas Lions' historic run despite going home empty-handed at the 2022 World Cup

By Julia Elbaba

Morocco may be going home without a medal, but there's no doubt it won the hearts of the world.

The Atlas Lions had a historic run to the 2022 World Cup semifinals, becoming the first African nation to reach that stage of the prestigious tournament before falling to France in the semifinals 2-0 and losing to Croatia in the third-place game 2-1.

Despite the final two losses, Moroccan fans are over the moon for all that has been accomplished in Qatar and look forward to what the motivated squad has in store for 2026.

But first, Morocco is celebrating the historic feat. Here's what fans have to say about the iconic campaign:

Next up in the tournament is the World Cup Final between France and Argentina on Sunday, with kick-off time slated for 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT.

