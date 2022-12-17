Morocco Fans Celebrate Historic Run Amid Loss Vs. Croatia at 2022 World Cup

Morocco may be going home without a medal, but there's no doubt it won the hearts of the world.

The Atlas Lions had a historic run to the 2022 World Cup semifinals, becoming the first African nation to reach that stage of the prestigious tournament before falling to France in the semifinals 2-0 and losing to Croatia in the third-place game 2-1.

Despite the final two losses, Moroccan fans are over the moon for all that has been accomplished in Qatar and look forward to what the motivated squad has in store for 2026.

But first, Morocco is celebrating the historic feat. Here's what fans have to say about the iconic campaign:

Well done Croatia 🇭🇷

3rd in the #FIFAWorldCup

Morocco can be very proud of their world cup run, this might bring in a lot of goodness to their country and continent. So many stars unearthed to the seasonal football watchers.



Amrabat has to be be one of the most hardworking peeps — Arvind Ramachander (@arvindia4u) December 17, 2022

I’m proud of you Morocco 🇲🇦❤️#FIFAWorldCup — Hawa 🇸🇱🇱🇧 (@_itshawa) December 17, 2022

Thank you morocco ❤️ you won hearts — 😻 (@guilloTIME) December 17, 2022

Well done Morocco 🇲🇦 Africa is still proud of you 👏🏾. You fought hard #MoroccovsCroatia #FIFAWorldCup — Mïmî dè (V!ôl€nt Câptá!n) 🇬🇭 (@Yaa_Baby_M) December 17, 2022

Congratulations Morocco 🇲🇦 no one expected you to go this far and you did. Some really great stories from this team — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) December 17, 2022

Croatia take the bronze 🥉



Love this Morocco story though! — Ryan Griffin (@ryangriffin89) December 17, 2022

what a wonder finish of morocco !! I have so much respect for them , even though they knocked out two teams of mine , but still , I am thankful for them for representing the Muslim World so nicely , what a graceful team alahumma barik @EnMaroc — ⁷ 🇧🇷 stream indigo (@secckth) December 17, 2022

Wouldn't have ever believed you if you told me an african team would make final 4. Unbelievable run from morocco — 🐥 (@Biascooo) December 17, 2022

congrats Morocco, they made history ❤️ — alexa 🇪🇦 (@twsalee) December 17, 2022

Despite the last two defeats, Morocco 🇲🇦 can be proud of their achievements.



New level unlocked for African teams! — Jay (@juwon_io) December 17, 2022

Next up in the tournament is the World Cup Final between France and Argentina on Sunday, with kick-off time slated for 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT.