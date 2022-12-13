Lionel Messi Assists Julian Alvarez, Argentina Leads Croatia 3-0

Argentina are flying.

Julian Alvarez secured a brace against Croatia to make it 3-0 for Argentina in the 69th minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup.

Lionel Messi was once again the maestro behind the play, taking Croatian center back Josko Gvardiol for a ride on the right-hand flank to set up the cut-back low cross for Alvarez to slot home.

Alvarez and Messi have both played vital roles in the lead, as the former won a penalty in the 34th minute for the latter to put away. Then Alvarez scored his first of the game five minutes later on a multiple-deflection effort.

The play marked Alvarez's third goal of the tournament and Messi's third assist as La Albiceleste get one step closer to reaching the 2022 World Cup Final.