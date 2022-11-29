Inside David Beckham's Luxurious Hotel Suite for World Cup Visit

“Sir David” has left the building.

David Beckham checked out of his luxury hotel in Doha after fans reportedly got wind that he was staying there. Beckham is serving as an ambassador for the World Cup, promoting the tournament and Qatar on the whole.

It’s unknown whether he’s still in Qatar or if he returned to England where his wife, Victoria, and kids are.

Beckham reportedly spent the past week at the Mandarin Oriental, a five-star hotel in the Msheireb district. His suite cost £20,000 a night -- or nearly $24,000 per night -- and included a private dining area, concierge, open air courtyard and private pool and gym. Beckham also had a private chef during his stay.

The staff reportedly referred to Beckham -- who is a member of the OBE, but remained unknighted back home -- as Sir David, a nod to his private but polite demeanor during his stay at the hotel.

When he’s not at the luxury hotel, Beckham could frequently be spotted at matches and throughout Qatar. In addition to the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, Beckham was on sight for both of England’s first two games supporting his country.

The 47-year-old became an ambassador after reportedly signing a controversial 10-year, £150 million deal with Qatar. His role has involved public appearances with Qatar and promotion of different tourism features. Just since the tournament began, he’s been spotted at art museums and cultural centers throughout Doha.

Much of the criticism of this deal has been directed at Beckham for agreeing to partner with a regime that has garnered significant attention for its spotty human rights records, particularly the treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ community.

Throughout his 20-plus year career and the decade since retiring in 2013, Beckham has built a carefully crafted brand and amassed a net worth of roughly $450 million.

Beckham appeared in four World Cups himself, getting his first international goal in a group stage match against Colombia at the 1998 World Cup in France.