How to Watch USMNT's World Cup Group B Opener vs. Wales

The eight-plus-year wait is nearly over.

For the first time since July 1, 2014, the United States men’s national team will compete on the FIFA World Cup stage when it takes on Wales in its 2022 tournament opener.

The matchup will be the first of three group stage games for the Americans, who are looking to make it to the knockout rounds in a third consecutive World Cup appearance. In 2014, the U.S. was bounced in the Round of 16 with a heartbreaking extra-time loss to Belgium.

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, do Christian Pulisic and Co. have a magical run in them? Here’s what to know before the USMNT’s first game in Qatar.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

When is the USMNT vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

The Group B matchup between the United States and Wales will take place on Monday, Nov. 21.

What time is the USMNT vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kick-off between the U.S. and Wales is set for 2 p.m. ET, which is 10 p.m. in Qatar.

Where is the USMNT vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup game being played?

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan is the site of the USMNT-Wales match.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup game

You can watch the USMNT versus Wales game in English on FOX or in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream the USMNT vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

USMNT vs. Wales - Group B | 2 p.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

What is the USMNT’s 2022 FIFA World Cup roster?

The USMNT’s 26-man roster is headlined by Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic. Other big names expected to crack the United States’ starting XI are Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

Here’s a full look at manager Gregg Berhalter’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders: Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)

What is Wales’ 2022 FIFA World Cup roster?

Fresh off an MLS Cup title with LAFC, former Real Madrid and Tottenham winger Gareth Bale leads the Welsh team into the nation’s first World Cup appearance since 1958. Wales defeated Ukraine in the European playoff qualifier final in June to clinch its second ever World Cup berth.

Some of Wales’ other top players include Tottenham defender Ben Davies, Nice midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Fulham midfielder/winger Harry Wilson.

Here’s the full squad manager Rob Page selected:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City)

Defenders: Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mepham (AFC Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town)

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Daniel James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds United), Kieffer Moore (AFC Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest)

What is the USMNT’s 2022 FIFA World Cup schedule?

The United States is guaranteed at least two more games beyond the Wales matchup. The top two teams from Group B, which also includes England and Iran, will advance to the Round of 16.