How to Watch USMNT vs. England in 2022 World Cup Group B Match

What a day Friday is setting up to be.

Thanksgiving leftovers, Black Friday and World Cup action – all in a 24-hour span.

It’s also an important moment for the United States men’s national team, as a showdown against England awaits – one that could have serious implications on the knockout stage.

England opened its 2022 World Cup campaign with a thumping 6-2 rout over Iran, which at one point was a 4-0 lead. The USMNT and Wales played to a thrilling 1-1 tie, so the stakes are extremely imperative for the Stars and Stripes.

Here’s how to watch the U.S. take on England on Friday:

When is the USMNT vs. England 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

The USMNT will take on England on Friday, Nov. 25.

What time is the USMNT vs. England 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kick-off time for USMNT-England is 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Where is the USMNT vs. England 2022 FIFA World Cup game being played?

Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, is the venue for Friday’s fixture.

How to watch the USMNT vs. England 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream the USMNT vs. England 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed online on FOX, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

USA vs. England - Group B | 2 p.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

What’s at stake in the USMNT vs. England 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

As aforementioned, the stakes are high for both sides entering Friday’s contest, moreso for the U.S. England already has three points under its belt and are the favorites to advance, especially with a comfortable plus-four goal differential. The mountain climb is much bigger for the U.S., though, as England will be its toughest opponent before finishing the group against Iran.

With just one point between the U.S. and Wales, this could come down to the group finale. If Wales beats Iran and England beats the U.S., the Americans may very well need the help of the Englishmen to advance on Matchday 3. This will likely go down to the wire, making it all the more intriguing to see which two teams could advance. The U.S. could still go through to the round of 16 with a loss on Friday, but a draw or win is what's needed if the Stars and Stripes want to avoid playing with luck.