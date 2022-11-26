Saudi Arabia

How to Watch Poland vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Poland and Saudi Arabia will battle in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C journeys

By Kristen Conti

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues, let’s turn towards Group C’s next matchup: Poland and Saudi Arabia. 

So far, Poland’s first match resulted in a scoreless finish with Mexico, whereas Saudi Arabia devastated Argentina in a 2-1 upset on Tuesday during their first Group C faceoff.

Here’s everything you need to know about this Group C match of the tournament:

When is Poland vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Poland and Saudi Arabia will face off on Saturday, Nov. 26.

What time is the Poland vs. Saudi Arabia World Cup match?

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

USMNT 22 hours ago

How to Watch USMNT vs. England in 2022 World Cup Group B Match

USMNT Nov 23

USMNT vs. England 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More

Kickoff for Poland-Saudi Arabia is set for 4 p.m. local time in Qatar, which is 8 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. PT.

How to watch the Poland vs. Saudi Arabia match

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish. 

How to stream Poland vs. Saudi Arabia match online

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).  

This article tagged under:

Saudi ArabiasoccerPoland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us