How to Watch Poland vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues, let’s turn towards Group C’s next matchup: Poland and Saudi Arabia.

So far, Poland’s first match resulted in a scoreless finish with Mexico, whereas Saudi Arabia devastated Argentina in a 2-1 upset on Tuesday during their first Group C faceoff.

Here’s everything you need to know about this Group C match of the tournament:

When is Poland vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Poland and Saudi Arabia will face off on Saturday, Nov. 26.

What time is the Poland vs. Saudi Arabia World Cup match?

Kickoff for Poland-Saudi Arabia is set for 4 p.m. local time in Qatar, which is 8 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. PT.

How to watch the Poland vs. Saudi Arabia match

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Poland vs. Saudi Arabia match online

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).