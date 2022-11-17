How to Watch Mexico vs. Poland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group Stage

One of the most anticipated group stage matchups is set for day 3 as the young Mexican squad takes on Robert Lewandowski and Poland.

Mexico is in a position to advance past the group stage for the eighth-straight World Cup. Meanwhile, Poland is looking to make it to the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986 – when the Cup was last held in Mexico.

Assuming the heavily-favorite Argentinian squad takes care of business, this match could turn out to be the deciding factor for the coveted second place.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mexico-Poland match.

When does Mexico play Poland?

Mexico and Poland square off on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in the sixth match of the tournament.

What time does Mexico play Poland?

Kickoff for Mexico is set for 7 p.m. local time, which is 11 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. PT.

This game comes directly after Argentina and Saudi Arabia play to start things off for Group C.

What stadium is Mexico playing Poland in?

Mexico and Poland will meet in one of the most innovative arenas in sports -- Stadium 974.

Built specifically for this World Cup, Stadium 974 is aptly named after the 974 shipping containers that serve as its foundation. As the first temporary stadium in World Cup history, event organizers have said the stadium will be deconstructed and donated upon the conclusion of the tournament.

How to watch the Mexico vs. Poland match

Mexico vs. Poland will air live on FOX Sports 1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

How to stream the Mexico vs. Poland match online

The match is available to stream online through FoxSports.com or TelemundoDeportes.com.