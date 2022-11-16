How to Watch England vs. Iran in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B Play

If you’re looking for intrigue in the World Cup Group stage, look no further than Group B. Not only are the four teams relatively well matched, but they all bring an interesting story to Qatar.

In one corner you have the U.S. – considered to have the youngest squad in the field – looking to redeem itself after missing out on the tournament altogether in 2018. They’re joined by Wales, who qualified for the first time since 1958 behind a dramatic and emotional playoff game against Ukraine.

Those two teams will have to face one of their biggest rivals -- the heavily-favored England Lions.

England, led by captain Harry Kane, is looking to silence doubters and deliver the country its first World Cup trophy since 1966. Finally, Iran is making its third-straight appearance at the international tournament. The Iranian players find themselves in the midst of a domestic political uprising and their participation in the tournament is proving equally inspiring as it is polarizing back in Iran.

Those latter two teams will start the drama with the second match of the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about the England-Iran match.

When does England play Iran?

While the tournament officially kicks off Sunday with the host country Qatar taking on Ecuador, the real action gets underway on Monday, Nov. 21, starting with this matchup between England and Iran.

There are two more games scheduled for Monday, including the U.S. tournament opener against Wales.

What time does England play Iran?

Kickoff for England-Iran is set for 4 p.m. local time, which is 8 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. PT.

As for the teams themselves, Iran is less than an hour ahead of Qatar, while England is three hours behind.

What stadium is England playing Iran?

The two teams will square off at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. Built in 1976, the stadium underwent renovations ahead of the World Cup and will host a total of eight matches, including the third place game on Dec. 17.

How to watch the England vs. Iran match on TV

England vs. Iran will air live on FOX Sports 1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

How to stream the England vs. Iran match online

The match is available to stream online through FoxSports.com or TelemundoDeportes.com.

What is the remaining Group B schedule?

Just hours after Iran and England square off, the U.S. will take on Wales as Group B officially gets underway in Qatar. There are a total of four more games scheduled between the four teams, with the top-two finishers advancing to the Round of 16.