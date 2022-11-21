Fans Experience Difficulties Entering Stadium for England Vs. Iran Match

The second day of this year's 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar.
The first match of Monday kicked off between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, but unfortunately, some fans had issues getting into the stadium to watch the match.
Problems with FIFA’s mobile application that allows access to World Cup match tickets delayed fans from getting access into the stadium.
“Some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets,” FIFA stated.
Fans were then asked to check the inbox of the email account they used to register with the FIFA ticketing app in order to gain access to their tickets.
“In case fans cannot access their email accounts, the stadium’s Ticket Resolution Point will be able to support,” FIFA added.
Fans in Qatar weren't the only ones experiencing difficulties catching the World Cup action. Fans in the UK missed the initial kickoff between England and Iran after viewers were met with an error message while trying to view the match via the BBC iPlayer.
Many immediately took to social media to voice their frustrations.
With a goalie change by Iran and three first-half goals by England, fans refuse to miss any more of the action.