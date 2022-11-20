Ecuador

Ecuador's Enner Valencia Scores First Goal of 2022 World Cup on Penalty Kick

Valencia got the first goal of the World Cup in Qatar

By Max Molski

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

Check out the highlight below

It didn’t take long for Enner Valencia and Ecuador to rain on Qatar’s parade at the 2022 World Cup.

Valencia scored the first goal of the tournament in the 16th minute off a penalty kick. He was taken out in the box by Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb on a potential scoring opportunity and then tapped in an easy goal to give Ecuador a 1-0 lead.

Valencia appeared to have scored the first goal of the tournament in the opening minutes. It would have been the quickest goal in the opening match of any World Cup, but a VAR review of the play took the goal off the board.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

With his 36th career goal with the national team, Valencia extended his lead as Ecuador’s top goalscorer of all time.

The match is available to stream online in English through FoxSports.com. Viewers can watch the match in Spanish on Peacock.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

World Cup 2022 11 mins ago

Fans, Twitter React to Qatar's Opening Loss at World Cup Vs. Ecuador

World Cup 2022 25 mins ago

Ecuador Wins World Cup Opening Match 2-0, Spoils Qatar's Debut

This article tagged under:

EcuadorWorld Cup 2022
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us