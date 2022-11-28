Best Moments From Day 9 of FIFA World Cup

Two more spots in the Round of 16 have been locked up.

Brazil and Portugal on Monday became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Brazil advanced with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland, while Portugal did so with a Bruno Fernandes-led 2-0 win over Uruguay.

Brazil and Portugal join France as the only teams to have qualified for the Round of 16 by the end of Matchday 2.

Elsewhere on Monday, Cameroon and Serbia played to a thrilling 3-3 draw and Ghana escaped elimination with a dramatic 3-2 win over South Korea.

Here were the top three moments from Day 9 of the World Cup.

Vincent Aboubakar sparks Cameroon's comeback with clever flick

It may not have been the flashiest goal of the World Cup, but Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar has certainly delivered the most clever and creative score so far.

With his team trailing 3-1 in the second half, Aboubakar was fed the ball on a breakaway. After getting one Serbian defender to slide past him, Aboubakar just had goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in front of him. Instead of trying to get around Milinkovic-Savic, Aboubakar flicked the ball up and over the goalkeeper's head for a 63rd-minute bouncing goal.

An impressive play that Aboubakar made look easy. Aboubakar was initially flagged as being offside, but VAR showed that he timed his run perfectly.

The cheeky chip would be the first of two goals in a three-minute span for Cameroon, as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting leveled the match in the 66th minute off an assist from Aboubakar.

Casemiro pushes Brazil past Switzerland with stunning strike

Another game, another stunning goal for Brazil.

After Richarlison scored on an insane scissor kick against Serbia, it was Casemiro came up with a highlight-reel finish versus Switzerland.

With a Neymar-less Brazil side locked in a late 0-0 draw, Casemiro took a pass off one bounce from Rodrygo and fired it into the far right side of the net for an 83rd-minute goal. Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer had absolutely no chance to stop the world-class strike as he simply stood and watched.

The Machester United midfielder earned quite the praise postgame from Neymar, who tweeted that Casemiro is the "best midfielder in the world."

Bruno Fernandes' cross finds back of the net

Bruno Fernandes' first career World Cup goal came on a ball that was meant for Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the 54th minute, Fernandes sent a cross into the box toward Ronaldo, who was all alone in front of the net. The ball appeared to graze the top of Ronaldo's head before traveling into the net for the game's first score.

But, upon further review, Ronaldo didn't make contact with the ball and Fernandes was later credited with the goal instead.

The Manchester United star midfielder didn't have to wait long for his second World Cup goal, either. After VAR awarded a penalty kick to Portugal for a handball, Fernandes scored from the spot to seal Portugal's win.