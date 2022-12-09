Argentine Fans in Lusail Stadium Celebrate Brazil's World Cup Loss

While one set of fans drown in tears, another is swimming in them.

Following Brazil's stunning loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, Argentine fans awaiting the start time of their next fixture were full of jubilation upon hearing the news of their South American rivals.

Argentinian fans celebrating Brazil’s loss in the stadium ahead of their quarter final match vs Netherlands in an hour pic.twitter.com/RHuLesSK5R — Stu Holden (@stuholden) December 9, 2022

Argentina is next up in the bracket with a showdown against the Netherlands. The winner will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Brazil had dominated all phases of the game against Croatia but just couldn't get past Dominik Livakovic in goal. That changed off the heroics of Neymar in the first period of extra time, as some brilliant one-two passing between him and Lucas Paqueta finally broke the deadlock in the 115th minute.

But that changed as Bruno Petkovic equalized in the 117th minute when his shot deflected off Marquinhos and sailed past Alisson.

In the end, an Argentina vs. Brazil powerhouse semifinals matchup will not occur as expected. But Argentine fans will need to be careful not to see their early celebrations come back to bite them, otherwise they could be drowning next.