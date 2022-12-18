FIFA
Live Blog

Argentina Vs. France: 2022 World Cup Final Live Updates

Here's a live tracker of everything that happens during Sunday's World Cup Final

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

It all comes down to this.

Argentina and France will battle it out for glory in Qatar on Sunday, with the winner claiming the coveted World Cup trophy.

Soccer legend Lionel Messi is looking for his first World Cup title in what will be his final appearance. On the other side, 23-year-old Kylian Mbappé will play for his second straight World Cup crown.

Here's a full preview of everything you need to know before the game kicks off:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

This article tagged under:

FIFAFranceArgentina
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us