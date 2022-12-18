Argentina Vs. France: 2022 World Cup Final Live Updates

It all comes down to this.

Argentina and France will battle it out for glory in Qatar on Sunday, with the winner claiming the coveted World Cup trophy.

Soccer legend Lionel Messi is looking for his first World Cup title in what will be his final appearance. On the other side, 23-year-old Kylian Mbappé will play for his second straight World Cup crown.

Here's a full preview of everything you need to know before the game kicks off: