Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries select 11 players in WNBA expansion draft

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Golden State Valkyries finally built a roster Friday, as the WNBA's newest team conducted an expansion draft.

The Valkyries formed the initial iteration of the first roster in franchise history by selecting one unprotected player from 11 of the 12 WNBA teams. They did not choose a player from the Seattle Storm.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

First-year general manager Ohemaa Nyanin and new head coach Natalie Nakase drafted players who fit the style of play they want to implement for the 2025 WNBA season.

In addition to the players selected Friday, the Valkyries hold the No. 5, No. 17 and No. 30 overall picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The Valkyries, who unveiled their jerseys on Thursday, will begin their inaugural season against Cameron Brink and the Los Angeles Sparks on May 16 at Chase Center.

Here's how the Valkyries' expansion draft played out:

First selection: Iliana Rupert -- Center (picked from Atlanta Dream)

WNBA

WNBA 2 hours ago

Aces' Kate Martin, Liberty's Kayla Thornton headline Valkyries' inaugural roster for 2025 WNBA season

WNBA Dec 5

Golden State Valkyries unveil uniforms for debut 2025 WNBA season

Second selection: Maria Conde -- Forward (picked from Chicago Sky)

Third selection: Veronica Burton -- Guard (picked from Connecticut Sun)

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Fourth selection: Carla Leite -- Guard (picked from Dallas Wings)

Fifth selection: Temi Fagbenle -- Center (picked from Indiana Fever)

Sixth selection: Kate Martin -- Guard (picked from Las Vegas Aces)

Seventh selection: Stephanie Talbot -- Forward (picked from Los Angeles Sparks)

Eighth selection: Cecilia Zandalasini -- Forward (picked from Minnesota Lynx)

Ninth selection: Kayla Thornton -- Forward (picked from New York Liberty)

10th selection: Monique Billings -- Forward (picked from Phoenix Mercury)

11th selection: No player picked from the Seattle Storm

12th selection: Julie Vanloo -- Guard (picked from Washington Mystics)

"We are excited to have officially started the journey of building the Golden State Valkyries 2025 team,” Nyanin said in a statement released by the team. “Our goal was to construct a roster that embodies both versatility and depth, bringing in a strong mix of leadership, defense, and scoring ability. These players were carefully chosen not only for their skills on the court, but also for their ability to fit into the culture we’re working to build here at Golden State.”

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry recorded a message for the Valkyries.

This article tagged under:

Golden State Valkyries
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us