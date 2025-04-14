Tracking every pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft

An influx of young talent is about to join the W.

The 2025 WNBA Draft takes place Monday night from The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.

There isn't much drama at the top of this year's draft, as the Dallas Wings are widely expected to take UConn star Paige Bueckers, who's fresh off winning a national championship. The Wings are selecting first overall for the second time in franchise history after winning the draft lottery in November, and they own the final pick of Round 1, as well.

The Seattle Storm acquired the Los Angeles Sparks' No. 2 overall pick via a blockbuster offseason trade that saw Kelsey Plum head to L.A. and Jewell Loyd join the Las Vegas Aces.

The Washington Mystics are set up to come away with quite a draft haul, with three picks in the top six. Washington acquired the No. 3 pick from the Chicago Sky in the Ariel Atkins trade and its own pick is at No. 4. The Mystics will pick again at No. 6 after the Golden State Valkyries round out the top five by making the franchise's first WNBA draft selection.

Along with Washington, two other teams have back-to-back first-round selections. The Connecticut Sun are picking seventh and eighth, while the Sky have the 10th and 11th picks.

So, we know Bueckers is very likely going to hear her name called first. But where will other top prospects like France's Dominique Malonga, USC's Kiki Iriafen, Notre Dame's Sonia Citron, LSU's Aneesah Morrow and TCU's Hailey Van Lith land?

Stay tuned here for live updates from the 2025 WNBA Draft:

What time does the WNBA draft start?

The draft is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to watch and stream the 2025 WNBA Draft

The draft will air on ESPN and be streaming live on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

How many rounds are in the WNBA draft?

The WNBA draft features three rounds, all of which take place on Monday.

How many picks are in the WNBA draft?

There are 38 total selections this year -- 12 in the first round followed by 13 in both the second and third rounds. The Aces were stripped of their first-round pick for violating league rules regarding impermissible player benefits.

WNBA draft tracker: Updated list of all picks

First round

1. Dallas Wings

2. Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles)

3. Washington Mystics (from Chicago)

4. Washington Mystics

5. Golden State Valkyries

6. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)

7. Connecticut Sun (from Phoenix)

8. Connecticut Sun (from Indiana)

9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)

10. Chicago Sky (from Connecticut)

11. Chicago Sky (from Minnesota)

12. Dallas Wings (from New York)

Second round

13. Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles)

14. Dallas Wings

15. Minnesota Lynx (from Chicago)

16. Chicago Sky (from Washington)

17. Golden State Valkyries

18. Atlanta Dream

19. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)

20. Indiana Fever

21. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)

22. Chicago Sky (from Las Vegas)

23. Washington Mystics (from Connecticut)

24. Minnesota Lynx

25. Connecticut Sun (from New York)

Third round

26. Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles)

27. Dallas Wings

28. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago)

29. Seattle Storm (from Washington)

30. Golden State Valkyries

31. Dallas Wings (from Atlanta)

32. Washington Mystics (from Phoenix)

33. Indiana Fever

34. Seattle Storm

35. Las Vegas Aces

36. Atlanta Dream (from Connecticut)

37. Minnesota Lynx

38. New York Liberty

When does the WNBA season start?

The new WNBA season will get underway Friday, May 16.