What is Paige Bueckers' WNBA salary? How much Wings star will make in first deal

Paige Bueckers has officially entered the WNBA.
The UConn star, fresh off a national championship, went off the board first in the 2025 draft with the Dallas Wings landing their franchise cornerstone.
Bueckers, 23, will join a roster that includes Arike Ogunbowale, Dijonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith, among others.
But just how much will the next star prospect in the WNBA make? Here's a look at her first contract numbers:
What is Paige Bueckers' WNBA salary?
Bueckers is expected to make $348,198 over four years with Dallas, according to Spotrac.
How much will Paige Bueckers make per year in the WNBA?
Here's how Bueckers' $348,198 salary will be spread out over four seasons, via Spotrac:
- 2025: $78,831
- 2026: $80,408
- 2027: $88,449
- 2028: $100,510
Is Paige Bueckers the highest-paid WNBA rookie?
No, despite going first, Bueckers' salary will be the same as the league's top-four picks this year. Those players are Dominique Malonga of the Seattle Storm and Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen of the Washington Mystics.
Who is the highest-paid WNBA player in 2025?
The highest-paid player in the 2025 WNBA season is Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell will make $249,244 in base salary this season, with the Wings' Ogunbowale and Las Vegas Aces' Jewell Loyd right behind at $249,032.