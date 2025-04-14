Paige Bueckers selected No. 1 overall by Dallas Wings in WNBA Draft

An inevitability has finally become reality.

Five years after entering college as the No. 1 recruit, Paige Bueckers has been selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings on Monday.

The star guard led the UConn Huskies to the national championship on April 6, wrapping up her storied collegiate career with the ultimate exclamation point.

Over four seasons playing for Geno Auriemma, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. UConn made the Final Four in each of the seasons that Bueckers was healthy (she missed the 2022-23 season with a torn ACL).

Now entering the WNBA, Bueckers will join a Wings squad that went 9-31 last season -- second-worst in the league. Dallas won the draft lottery in November, which all-but-assured them of securing Bueckers' services.

Arike Ogunbowale will pair with Bueckers in the Wings' backcourt, which could instantly form one of the best guard duos in the league. The team also acquired double-digit scorers DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith and Tyasha Harris in a blockbuster four-team trade. Carrington was the WNBA's Most Improved Player last season.

Bueckers follows Caitlin Clark into the league after the former Iowa star was drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever last April. The two sharpshooters are part of an infusion of young talent into the WNBA, which is expanding to 13 teams and 44 games in 2025 before adding two more teams in 2026.

Here are five things to know about UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers.