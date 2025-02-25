WNBA

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, 42, announces retirement

Taurasi spent all 20 WNBA seasons with Phoenix, winning multiple titles and six Olympic gold medals.

By Sanjesh Singh

A basketball great is hanging up the sneakers.

Diana Taurasi, WNBA and Team USA legend, announced her retirement from the sport Tuesday in an interview with TIME.

“Mentally and physically, I’m just full,” Taurasi, 42, told TIME. “That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.”

Taurasi spent all 20 of her WNBA seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, ending with career averages of 18.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds on a 42.5/36/87 shooting split.

Phoenix drafted her No. 1 overall in 2004 coming out of UConn. Ending her resume with three WNBA titles, two WNBA Finals MVPs, one WNBA MVP, 11 All-Star nods, Rookie of the Year, six Olympic gold medals and a plethora of additional overseas and college triumphs establishes her as an eventual Hall of Fame lock.

On the GOAT status of her accomplishments: “I have a resume,” Taurasi told TIME. “It’s not up to me to grade it.”

