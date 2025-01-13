Texas man accused of stalking WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark arrested in Indiana

A Texas man accused of stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark and sending threatening and sexually explicit messages to her via social media was arrested in Indianapolis on Sunday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Michael Lewis, 55, is accused of driving to Indianapolis, where Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.

During an investigation, the county prosecutor's office said Lewis' recent messages came from an IP address in Indianapolis and was staying at a local hotel.

"When visited by officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) on Jan. 8 concerning these messages, Lewis acknowledged it was 'an imaginary relationship.' Despite the encounter with law enforcement, the messages continued," the Marion County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The statement from Ryan Mears, the Marion County Prosecutor, goes on to state, "No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence.

"It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don't. In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence. We commend Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and the Marion County Sherriff's Office for the swift and serious action that led to this weekend’s arrest."

Lewis is facing a Level 5 Felony in Indiana, which is a 1-to-6 year sentence and up to $10,000 fine.