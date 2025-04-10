Who will go No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The answer is already pretty clear. Fresh off a national championship, UConn star Paige Bueckers is on track to be first off the board Monday when the Dallas Wings submit their pick.

By doing so, Bueckers would add to the list of Huskies who have been drafted to women's basketball's top league.

Fellow top prospects in LSU forward Aneesah Morrow and South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao are also set to help their respective colleges get a bump.

So, which colleges have produced the most WNBA draft selections? Here's a look:

In her final collegiate game, Paige Bueckers leads the UConn Huskies to its 12th championship, the first since 2016, over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Which college has the most WNBA draft picks?

Heading into the 2025 draft, UConn is the college with the most WNBA draft picks. The Huskies have seen 47 prospects enter the big leagues, with Bueckers set to be next in line. The number does not include the 1997 and 1998 WNBA Elite Drafts.

Here's a look at the full list:

1. UConn: 47

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

2. Tennessee: 44

3. Stanford: 31

4. Duke: 26

5. Georgia: 24

6. Baylor: 23

T-7. LSU: 21

T-7. North Carolina: 21

T-7. Rutgers: 21

T-10. Maryland: 20

T-10. Notre Dame: 20

South Carolina is right outside the top 10 with 19, but Paopao is slated to make that a tie.

The road to the W runs through some legendary programs! 📈 A total of 169 schools have sent their players to the league. pic.twitter.com/rYI9y5E2Zz — WNBA (@WNBA) April 4, 2025

When is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The 2025 draft is set for Monday, April 14.

Who has the first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The Dallas Wings won the draft lottery and will pick first.

Which school is Paige Bueckers from?

Bueckers, a Minnesota native, played four seasons of basketball at UConn.