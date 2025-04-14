WNBA

How to watch the 2025 WNBA Draft: TV channel, stream, time, more

The Dallas Wings have the No. 1 overall pick, with Paige Bueckers expected to go first.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Dallas Wings are on the clock.

But they're not expected to waste much time, with UConn prospect Paige Bueckers being the consensus top prospect this year.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Other top names include USC forward Kiki Iriafen, Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron and French center Dominique Malonga of ASVEL Féminin, among others.

Another name to watch outside of the top five is TCU guard Hailey Van Lith, who rediscovered her form after leaving LSU and could end up a future steal.

So, what time is the 2025 WNBA Draft and how can you watch? Here's everything to know:

MORE WNBA COVERAGE

WNBA Apr 10

Which schools have produced the most WNBA draft picks? UConn, Stanford in list

WNBA Apr 8

2025 WNBA Draft preview: Top prospects, first-round order, watch info and more

WNBA 11 hours ago

Paige Bueckers signs deal with Unrivaled that rivals WNBA salary: Report

When is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The 2025 draft is set for Monday, April 14, in New York.

What time is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The 2025 draft is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Where to watch the 2025 WNBA Draft on TV

The 2025 draft will be broadcast on ESPN.

Where to stream the 2025 WNBA Draft online

The 2025 draft will be available to stream online on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN mobile app.

How many rounds is the WNBA draft?

There are three rounds in each WNBA draft. Each round has 13 picks, though the first round in 2025 will have 12 due to the Las Vegas Aces forfeiting theirs.

In May 2023, the WNBA rescinded Las Vegas' 2025 first-rounder and suspended head coach Becky Hammon for two games after an investigation concluded that the team violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies.

Who has the first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft?

Tipping off the 2025 draft are the Wings, which marks the team's first ever time selecting No. 1 overall.

Here's the current first-round order:

  1. Dallas Wings
  2. Seattle Storm
  3. Washington Mystics
  4. Washington Mystics
  5. Golden State Valkyries
  6. Washington Mystics
  7. Connecticut Sun
  8. Connecticut Sun
  9. Los Angeles Sparks
  10. Chicago Sky
  11. Minnesota Lynx
  12. Dallas Wings

Las Vegas would've selected ahead of Chicago if it had its pick.

Here are five things to know about UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers.

This article tagged under:

WNBA
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us