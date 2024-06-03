Where the Connecticut Sun's 8-0 start ranks among best in WNBA history

No WNBA team has been able to cool off the Connecticut Sun so far this season.

Following a semifinal loss in last year's playoffs, the Sun have ripped off eight straight wins to open the 2024 campaign. Connecticut most recently took down the Dream in Atlanta on Sunday to improve to a WNBA-best 8-0 on the young season.

The Sun's hot start has been fueled by four-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas, who's nearly averaging a triple-double, and five-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner, who's putting up close to 20 points per game.

The Sun have already recorded the best start to a season in franchise history. But where does their unbeaten run rank among the best in WNBA history?

What's the WNBA record for wins to start a season?

Connecticut currently boasts the seventh-best start to a season in WNBA history at 8-0, according to Across the Timeline.

The Sun are five wins away from matching the best start in league history at 13-0, which was set by the Minnesota Lynx in 2016 -- a season that also saw the Los Angeles Sparks start 11-0.

Here's a full look at the six teams with better season-opening streaks than this year's Sun, per Across the Timeline:

1. Minnesota Lynx: 13-0, 2016

2. Los Angeles Sparks: 11-0, 2016

3. Minnesota Lynx: 10-0, 2012

T-4. Los Angeles Sparks: 9-0, 2001

T-4. Los Angeles Sparks: 9-0, 2003

T-4. Minnesota Lynx: 9-0, 2017

7. Connecticut Sun: 8-0, 2024

All six teams who previously won at least eight straight to open a season wound up reaching the WNBA Finals, with three emerging as champions.

What is the Connecticut Sun's upcoming schedule?

Connecticut hosts the winless Washington Mystics on Tuesday night before welcoming in the New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon for a rematch of last year's playoff semifinal showdown.

What's the longest winning streak in WNBA history?

The Sparks reeled off 18 straight wins during their 2001 championship campaign, setting the WNBA single-season record for longest winning streak.

What's the best record in WNBA history?

The first 40-game WNBA season in 2023 saw a pair of teams reach the 30-win mark for the first time. The repeat champion Las Vegas Aces went 34-6, recording the most victories in a WNBA season, while the runner-up Liberty went 32-8.

The best single-season winning percentage of all time, meanwhile, belongs to the 1998 champion Houston Comets, who won 27 of 30 games for a .900 winning percentage.

