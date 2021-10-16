WNBA Finals

WNBA Finals: Chicago Sky Ticket Prices Soar for Potential Clincher

The Sky are in the WNBA Finals for the second time in team history

The Chicago Sky are hoping to capture their first-ever WNBA championship on Sunday afternoon at Wintrust Arena, but fans looking to be in the building for the team’s shot at history will have to open up their pocketbooks.

According to StubHub, the cheapest tickets to get into Wintrust Arena for Sunday’s matchup against the Phoenix Mercury will set fans back a cool $105 apiece.

Resale tickets on Ticketmaster are slightly more expensive, with the cheapest seats checking in at $116 apiece as of Saturday morning.

For fans who want to sit in the lower bowl, the price is even higher. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, just one set of tickets for lower bowl seats remained on the market for under $200 on StubHub, with the rest climbing above that figure.

For fans wanting to get seats close to the court, tickets prices are soaring ever-higher, with some tickets checking in at more than $1,000 apiece for the game.

After a dominant win Friday in Game 3 of the best-of-five series, the Sky are hoping to clinch their first-ever WNBA championship on Sunday afternoon. Tip-off against the Mercury is set for 2 p.m., and for fans who aren’t able to secure tickets, the game will air on ESPN.

