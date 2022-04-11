WNBA Draft: Northwestern's Veronica Burton Goes 7th Overall to Dallas

While the reigning WNBA champion Chicago Sky sat out Monday night’s draft, there were still a few players with local ties that found their professional homes, including star Northwestern guard Veronica Burton.

Burton was selected with the seventh-overall pick in the draft by the Dallas Wings during Monday’s selection show.

She averaged 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 4 steals per game, all of which were career highs. She scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Wildcats’ quarterfinal loss to Iowa in the Big Ten tournament.

Another local player was also drafted, with Notre Dame forward Maya Dodson getting scooped up by the Phoenix Mercury with the 26th overall pick in the third round.

Dodson averaged 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in her final season with the Fighting Irish. She scored 20 points in a second-round win over Oklahoma, and had three blocks in their loss to North Carolina State in the Sweet 16.

Through a series of trades, the Sky ended up with zero picks, including a blockbuster trade last year that sent their first round pick out in exchange for Julie Allemand.