William, Willson Contreras to Make MLB All-Star Game History

It hasn't happened recently, let alone often.

But Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and his brother, the Braves' William, will join an exclusive list at the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in a little under two weeks.

The Contreras duo is set to become only the fifth pair of brothers to start in the same lineup in All-Star Game history, and the first in 30 years. The full list, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs:

1942-43 Mort and Walker Cooper (National League)

1947 Dixie and Harry Walker (NL)

1949 Joe and Dom DiMaggio (American League)

1991-92 Sandy Jr. and Roberto Alomar (AL)

In addition, Willson and William will become the first brothers to play in the same Midsummer Classic since 2003 (Aaron and Bret Boone) and the first to appear on the same team since the Alomars in 1998.

Willson was voted in as the National League's starting catcher on Thursday, and William was announced as an NL reserve on Sunday.

But with Phillies superstar Bryce Harper — who was voted in as the NL's starting DH — out with a broken thumb, William was named his replacement in the starting lineup.

While William is slotted in as the DH, his primary position is catcher. So, this is the first time two brothers who are catchers will be in the same All-Star Game starting lineup.

Not even the venerable Molina brothers (Bengie, José and Yadi) ever pulled the feat.

The Contreras brothers will be one of the top storylines July 19 at Dodger Stadium. Both were at a loss for words in recent weeks when asked about possibly playing in the same All-Star Game.

“You almost can't even dream about something like that,” William said when the Braves came to Chicago to play the Cubs in June.

“But to have both brothers be All-Stars like that, I mean, it would just be unreal.”

