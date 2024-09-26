Will Bulls retire Derrick Rose's No. 1 jersey? Here are the numbers already retired

Former Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose officially announced his retirement from the NBA on Thursday after 16 seasons in the league. He announced his decision on Instagram.

Will the Bulls retire Rose's trademark No. 1 jersey? Rose's No. 1 is unofficially retired, as Michael Carter-Williams and Anthony Morrow briefly wore it before fan backlash forced a change in both situations.

Of the Bulls' retired numbers, they've eternalized Jerry Sloan's No. 4, Bob Love's No. 10, Michael Jordan's No. 23, Scottie Pippen's No. 33 and Bill Russell's No. 6, the last of which is retired league-wide. The Bulls also enshrined head coach Phil Jackson and general manager Jerry Krause in the rafters.

Unfortunately, since the Bulls have reached their maximum 21 offseason contracts, the team will not sign Rose to a one-day contract to retire with the team for now, according to NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. Look for the Bulls to honor Rose this season. Celebrating Rose on Jan. 4 when the Knicks and Tom Thibodeau come to Chicago would be a sensible date for festivities.

Rose, 35, played seven seasons with the Bulls between 2008-16. He won the NBA's Rookie of the Year award in 2009 after posting 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game on 47.5% shooting from the field and 22.2% shooting from beyond the arc. The Bulls lost in the first round of the playoffs that season to the Celtics, 4-3.

Inarguably, his most impressive season came in 2010, when Rose became the league's youngest MVP at 22 years old. He averaged 25 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game that season. He also made All-NBA, earned his second All-Star nod and finished fourth for the league's Most Improved Player award.

Ultimately, Rose suffered an ACL injury in 2012 that setback his career. He subsequently tore his medial meniscus in his right knee twice; once in 2013 and again in 2015. The series of injuries significantly derailed his career, leaving fans in dismay about the loss of opportunity for his incredible talent.

The Bulls traded him to the Knicks in 2016, ending his time in Chicago. The video of Rose finding out from his agent and former Bulls player, B.J. Armstrong, is one tattooed in the brains of many fans, as the point guard cried outside his house while on the phone.

Rose played for a litany of teams following his departure, including the Knicks, Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Pistons, Knicks (for a second stint) and Grizzlies. But his impactful No. 1 jersey should see the United Center rafters in the future.