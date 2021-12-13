Wikipedia lists Aaron Rodgers as owner of the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers’ ownership of the Chicago Bears has been a hot topic over the last two months.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It all began when the Green Bay Packers quarterback vociferously let the crowd and TV audience know that he still owns the Bears following a late touchdown at Soldier Field on Oct. 17. It was Rodgers’ 22nd win over the Packers’ rival, but it didn’t stop there.

Rodgers led the Packers to another victory against the Bears, this time coming at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football in Week 14. He was sensational yet again, tallying four touchdown passes en route to a 45-30 triumph in primetime.

Sunday’s win brought Rodgers to 23-5 in his career against the Bears in the regular season and postseason. The record backs his claim that he owns the Chicago franchise, and it even led to a change on the “History of the Chicago Bears” Wikipedia page.

As of 11:40 a.m. CT, the page now says “The owner of the Chicago bears (sic) is currently Aaron Rodgers, and the owners of the Green Bay Packers are their Board of Directors.”

This, of course, is untrue in the literal sense. Virginia Halas McCaskey is the majority owner of the Bears after taking over for her father, George Halas.

However, with each passing game, Rodgers makes a convincing case that he indeed “still owns you.”